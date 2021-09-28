IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to play against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
KKR will be headed by Eoin Morgan, while Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals.
The match between DC and KKR is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST on Tuesday, 28 September. It will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.
Where to watch online live streaming of KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match?
The DC vs KKR IPL match can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch DC vs KKR IPL 2021 match live on TV?
KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match will telecast live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL 2021 was stopped mid-way in the month of May due to rise in Covid-19 cases in India. After a brief suspension of four months, the tournament was resumed in UAE, from 19 September.
IPL 2021 Points Table
Chennai Super Kings 16 points
Delhi Capitals: 16 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 12 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 8 points
Punjab Kings: 8 points
Rajasthan Royals: 8 points
Mumbai Indians: 8 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4 points
