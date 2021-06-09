IPL From 19 Sept to 15 Oct, Confirms BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

The BCCI has until 28 June to tell the ICC whether it is in a position to host the tournament as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over in India.

The October 15 finish of the IPL leaves only three days between the end of IPL and the start of the T20 World Cup, if it begins on October 18.

The ICC told IANS on Wednesday that there was no rule of a mandatory gap between a domestic tournament and an ICC tournament.