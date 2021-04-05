CSK Say No Request for Removal of Logo Made by Moeen Ali

Speaking to IANS on Sunday, Kasi Vishwanathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, said, "There has been no request made by Moeen to CSK to remove any logo."

Moeen had on Thursday lavished praise on CSK skipper MS Dhoni for his ability to stay calm under pressure and help players become better cricketers.

"I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything -- from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic," Ali was quoted as saying by the franchise's website.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that.

Moeen was last year with Royal Challengers Bangalore but was released ahead of this season's IPL. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at this year's mini-auction.