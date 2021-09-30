IPL 2021: Can Defending Champions Mumbai Indians Make it Through to Playoffs?

Both MI and KKR have three games to go, 10 points and are fifth and fourth respectively on the points table. The Eoin Morgan led side have a better NRR and both teams have 3 games to go in the league stage.

Punjab, Hyderabad and Rajasthan are KKR’s final three games while Delhi, Rajasthan and Hyderabad are the final ones for MI.

MI will be hoping that one of Punjab, SRH or RR can do some damage to KKR’s hopes which would then open the door for the defending champions. And while that is out of their control, the one thing MI will want to do is ensure that they win the remaining three games, which is their safest way through the maze.

If KKR do not drop points though, it could be troublesome for MI as the NRR calculations come into the picture.

Hence, it is essential that MI bring their most ruthless-self to the game in the final 3 rounds. The five-time winners are usually slow starters and pick up the pace as the tournament progresses.

However, is it too late?