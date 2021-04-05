Bowlers Must be Consistent & Execute Plans Well: Prasidh Krishna

“Feel my ability to remain calm and composed in all situations is the biggest strength.”

“I didn't start off well, they went hard, but we took wickets in a cluster. I just wanted to hit good areas, I thought after the third over I can't bowl full and hit the good lengths. As a bowling unit, we were outstanding today. I want to be called a hit-the-deck bowler, I think I'm better at it. I will go back, work on my lengths, and come back. I hope I can do it for the team for long. From the beginning even if we are going for runs, the talk was to pick up a wicket,” Krishna, who has trained with the likes of Glenn McGrath and Jeff Thomson, said after his debut.