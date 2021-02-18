IPL Auction 2021: Delhi Capitals Full Squad List 

Full squad list of Delhi Capitals after IPL auction 2021.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
IPL auction 2021: Full squad list of Delhi Capitals.
i

Runners-up last year in UAE, the Delhi Capitals started off their day in the IPL Player Auction with the signing of former Australian captain Steve Smith for INR 2.2 Cr.

Delhi came into the Auction with INR 13.4 Cr and 8 slots open with 3 of them for overseas players. Each team can have a total of 25 players in the squad.

  1. Shreyas Iyer
  2. Ajinkya Rahane
  3. Amit Mishra
  4. Avesh Khan
  5. Axar Patel
  6. Ishant Sharma
  7. Kagiso Rabada
  8. Prithvi Shaw
  9. R Ashwin
  10. Rishabh Pant
  11. Shikhar Dhawan
  12. Shimron Hetmyer
  13. Marcus Stoinis
  14. Lalit Yadav
  15. Anrich Nortje
  16. Pravin Dubey
  17. Chris Woakes
  18. Steve Smith
  19. Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals released six players after the 2020 season in the UAE.

Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande have all been returned to the auction pool even as Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel were traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore in all-cash deals.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!