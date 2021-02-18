IPL Auction 2021: Delhi Capitals Full Squad List
Full squad list of Delhi Capitals after IPL auction 2021.
Runners-up last year in UAE, the Delhi Capitals started off their day in the IPL Player Auction with the signing of former Australian captain Steve Smith for INR 2.2 Cr.
Delhi came into the Auction with INR 13.4 Cr and 8 slots open with 3 of them for overseas players. Each team can have a total of 25 players in the squad.
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Amit Mishra
- Avesh Khan
- Axar Patel
- Ishant Sharma
- Kagiso Rabada
- Prithvi Shaw
- R Ashwin
- Rishabh Pant
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Marcus Stoinis
- Lalit Yadav
- Anrich Nortje
- Pravin Dubey
- Chris Woakes
- Steve Smith
- Umesh Yadav
Delhi Capitals released six players after the 2020 season in the UAE.
Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande have all been returned to the auction pool even as Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel were traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore in all-cash deals.
