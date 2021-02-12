IPL 2021 Auction: 292 Players Including 164 Indians in the Mix

There are 12 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, though no Indians in it, while in the 11-player Rs.1 crore category, only Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the Indians.

"The IPL 2021 Player Auction list is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18; 1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players," said the statement.

"A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai," it said.

The auction will begin at 3 pm on February 18.