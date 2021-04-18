AB de Villiers, Maxwell Set up Comprehensive Win for RCB vs KKR

AB wasn’t about to slow down of course and took the attack to KKR’s bowling hero against Mumbai Indians – Andre Russell, smashing him for 17 runs in the 18th over.

Off the next over, AB completed his 50 of 27 deliveries after Kyle Jamieson got in the act with a couple of big hits too.

AB then went after Russell again, smashing him over his head for a six to start the penultimate over and then finished the innings with a similar stroke for a boundary as RCB crossed 200 and ABD remained unbeaten on 76. RCB finished with 204/4.

With backs to the wall and a quick start was a necessity from the KKR openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana.

Gill smashed Kyle Jamieson for a consecutive sixes before an attempted third led him to losing his wicket for 21 off 9 deliveries in the second over.

Rana and Rahul Tripathi tried to steady the ship and match the required run rate, adding 34 in 4 overs.

Tripathi scored 25 off 20 with 5 boundaries before Washington Sundar deceived him in flight and Mohammed Siraj completed the catch at square-leg as RCB struck again.

Rana was joined by Morgan but the opener could not kick on after an 11-ball-18 and departed when Yuzvendra Chahal struck, leaving KKR at 66/3 in the 7th over.

Dinesh Karthik followed soon after as he missed the line from Chahal and was trapped LBW for 2 in the 9th over.

Morgan and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan steadied the ship with a 40-run partnership but failed to get any momentum going.

The captain fell prey to Harshal Patel’s guile and Kohli completed a simple catch at cover to reduce KKR to 114/5.

In walked Andre Russell, who has good memories against RCB, and waited all of 6 deliveries before he threw the kitchen sink at Chahal. A 20-run over in the 17th kept KKR in the hunt but Shakib’s dismissal in the next over against Jamieson for 26 meant the tie was on a knife-edge.

Pat Cummins hammered his first ball for a six of Jamieson, who then dismissed him off the next delivery to leave KKR at 161/7 in 18 overs.