Thanks for Missing One Ball: Yuvraj to Tewatia After His Five 6s
Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia hit 5 sixes in an over off Kings XI Punjab’s Sheldon Cottrell.
After scoring 14 off 21 balls, Rajasthan Royal’s Rahul Tewatia smashed Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over of his side’s batting innings in match 9 of the Indian Premier League, on Sunday, 27 September.
RR needed 51 runs off the last 3 overs after losing Sanju Samson with struggling Rahul Tewatia and the just-arrived Robin Uthappa in the middle. Tewatia smashed Cottrell’s first two short-length deliveries towards the leg side for sixes. The next ball, fuller, outside the off-stump he hit towards long-off, next a full-toss outside the off-stump met the same result on the leg side this time.
After some conversation with his skipper KL Rahul, Cottrell went with a slower ball on the same line as the previous two balls and this time, Tewatia wasn’t able to make the desired connection. However, he didn’t finish the over before hitting a fifth six and scoring 30 runs off the over.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, however, was thankful to Rahul Tewatia for missing that one ball and not hitting the sixth one. Yuvraj Singh had hit six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC World T20 match in 2007.
He praised Tewatia for his comeback innings and congratulated his team for the win but was thankful that he missed that one ball and thus stopped short of equalling his record.
