With Big Names Staying Away, Startups Lead IPL Sponsors’ Line-up

With market sentiments low and there being a big question mark over the staging of sporting events, big firms and companies have kept away from Indian Premier League.

Their disinterest has allowed startups to jump into the fray with four of the six major sponsors of the cash-rich league being startups and from the digital world.

Besides these four involved as major sponsors, 65% of the 120 firms sponsoring various franchise teams this year are from among the startups, a report in business magazine Forbes suggested.