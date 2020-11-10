Whether DC Win Or Lose IPL, They Must Stick to This Squad: Bangar

For the Delhi-based franchise, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin have been in great form this season. While Dhawan (603 runs) sits at the second spot in the list of leading run-scorers, Ashwin has been able to provide the team with the much-needed experience in the bowling department and has picked 13 wickets so far. Before the start of the season, they traded Trent Boult with Mumbai Indians - a move termed as "extraordinary" by former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis have also been brilliant this season.

"You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play," said Bangar.

"In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments - one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen," the former Team India batting coach added.