What Spark Did You See in Jadhav, Chawla: Srikkanth Asks Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth slammed ace skipper MS Dhoni's mantra on selection following Chennai Super Kings' seventh defeat in 10 matches in the ongoing IPL and termed the latter's selections throughout the season as "ridiculous" and “rubbish”.

"What is Dhoni's deal? He says N. Jagadeesan doesn't have spark but does 'scooter' (Kedar) Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process and Chennai's tournament itself is over," Srikkanth told Star Sports Tamil.

"I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process," said Srikkanth. "This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process... but the process of selection itself is wrong."