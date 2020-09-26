MS Dhoni Bats at Number 6 But CSK Slump to Yet Another Tame Defeat

While it is true that Dhoni is master at chasing totals, with a calculative mind at work and he has done so many times. But Friday was one of those days when even for a seasoned campaigner like him, things were beyond his reach. The debate will now rage about Dhoni's decision of coming so low down the order, even at No.6.

Will he come at No.4 or No.5 if the next time CSK chased a similar total? Only time will tell.

Remember, Dhoni returned to competitive cricket after 437 days when he took the field for IPL opener on 19 September. His last competitive match was last year's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on 9 July.

CSK, who are at times referred to as 'Dad's Army' for their 30-plus average age, now have two points from three matches, having won a solitary game, against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, DC have won both their matches so far and are now on top of the points table with four points.

Dhoni was relieved that his team would now get a six-day gap, during which his players would do match simulation, before playing their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 in Dubai.