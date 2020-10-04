‘Welcome Back, Captain’: AB to Virat as RCB Celebrate Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Saturday, 3 October, beating Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. Chasing 155, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli with a partnership of 99 runs, ensured the there were no hiccups in the middle and calculated the run-chase pretty well.

In the celebration video uploaded by the RCB, coach Simon Katich started the common address by mentioning that Saturday’s performance was ruthless. He emphasised his remark through the fact that RR were 27-0 in 2.3 overs and in the next 15 balls, they took 3 wickets for just six runs (33-3 in 5 overs), saying that it was a testament to their character and execution of the bowlers.

Katich went on to appreciate the fielding effort of his side especially in the heat, it being a day game. He particularly pointed out the efforts of Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom took diving catches to dismiss Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, respectively.