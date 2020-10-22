Watch: RCB Celebrate Their Huge 8-Wicket Win Against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) celebrated their huge win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The head coach Simon Katich began the address by saying that their performance was ‘absolutely clinical’ in what was a ‘crunch game’ for them.

Katich acknowledged the fact that fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was coming off after missing a game because of a tough game against Kings XI Punjab, where he conceded 44 runs in his 3 overs, with an economy of 14.70. Despite that, he came and bowled like that (3/0 in his first two overs), speaks volumes of his character, he added.

Katich also commended the fielding efforts of the team, which according to him, went a long way in maintaining pressure on KKR batsmen and restrict them to 84.