Watch: Rajasthan Royals celebrate their 5-wicket win against SRH

On Sunday, 11 October, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) celebrated their first win in the last five games they have played, chasing down 65 runs in the last five overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owing to an unbeaten 85-run partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia.

According to the RR head coach Andrew McDonald, it was an outstanding win after the position they were in (78-5 in 12 overs). He congratulated the duo of Tewatia and Parag but gave a special mention to Parag who played an innings of 42* runs off 26 balls after coming back into the side.

“I just wanna make a special mention to Riyan, obviously, out of the side for a couple of games, to come back strong like that, says a lot about your character mate, so special congratulations to you.”