Was Surprised, Nobody Went After Holder in IPL Auction: Gambhir

All-rounder Jason Holder has turned out to be a game-changer for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir expressed surprise that the West Indies Test captain was not picked during the auctions.

"It was very surprising for me that no one actually went after someone like Jason Holder. Jimmy Neesham was picked, Chris Morris was picked, other all-rounders were picked. But Holder, who plays two formats, continues to play international cricket for a team that struggles in a Test and one-day format. So you're always under the pump, always under pressure to deliver," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.