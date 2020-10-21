He Worked Hard After Having a Tough Year: Virat on Mohd Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that he had initially thought of starting their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Washington Sundar as Chris Morris' new ball partner and the decision to bring in speedster Mohammed Siraj was a late call.

"It was a late call to be honest (to give Siraj the new ball). Was thinking of giving Washy the ball and then bring Chris Morris into the game. But the pitch was very dry and so looking at the conditions we decided to start with Siraj and Morris," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.