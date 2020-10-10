IPL 2020: Update on Injuries So Far, Current Status & Replacements

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was delayed to the September-November window due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Players like Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shivam Mavi, who were nursing their respective injuries, in all likelihood would have missed the IPL this year, had it been played in its usual April-May window.

The coronavirus-induced delay helped all the players to get a break from the game, and gave time to those who were recovering from their injuries. However, even though most of the players were coming from a long break and were fresh and raring to go, the injuries haven’t left the players and the cricket field. Before even the tournament began, players started getting injured in nets, in training, and a few of them were carrying an injury they suffered in previous tournaments and were still on their path of recovery.

Here we look at some of the players who have suffered injuries during or before this IPL and their current status: