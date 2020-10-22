Tewatia, Tyagi, Ishan: Unknown Indian Names Making a Mark This IPL

Like previous IPL editions, this season of the cash-rich T20 league too has given Indian cricket, or to be precise, world cricket a whole bunch of young cricketers who have the potential to make it big in the coming days and shine at the international stage.

Players like Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, Devdutt Padikkal, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi have impressed many in the cricket fraternity with both their skills and ability to handle pressure while playing against the best of cricketers in the Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates.

IANS takes a look at some of the young, unknown (till now) Indian players who have the potential to shine in future.