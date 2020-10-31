Fans Celebrate as RR Win With Ease, Despite KXIP’s Gayle-Storm

Eager to stamp his authority on every game possible, Chris Gayle started off on a mission after the Rajasthan Royals allowed him a couple of lives. The Universe Boss hammered 99 off 63 deliveries and almost damaged his bat too but could not do enough to see off the challenge from the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals had no choice but to win and fought back in style during the chase with Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith playing some incredible shots to help register a seven wicket win and jump up to fifth on the points table.