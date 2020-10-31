Fans Celebrate as RR Win With Ease, Despite KXIP’s Gayle-Storm
Twitter celebrates as Rajasthan Royals keep their playoff hopes alive with a solid performance against KXIP.
Eager to stamp his authority on every game possible, Chris Gayle started off on a mission after the Rajasthan Royals allowed him a couple of lives. The Universe Boss hammered 99 off 63 deliveries and almost damaged his bat too but could not do enough to see off the challenge from the Royals.
Rajasthan Royals had no choice but to win and fought back in style during the chase with Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith playing some incredible shots to help register a seven wicket win and jump up to fifth on the points table.
With both sides matching each other blow for blow, it turned out to be one of the better contests in the high-octane tournament.
Chris Gayle, who became the first to 1000 sixes inT20 cricket, drove his side along with captain KL Rahul, who added 46 off 41 to 185/4.
With Mohammed Shami leading the bowling, it was going to be a tough task but that’s Ben Stokes territory. A 26-ball-50 at the top with enough and more support in the form of Sanju Samson (48), Steve Smith (31*) and Jos Buttler (22*) helped round of a good day at work.
After the match, KXIP captain KL Rahul praised the veteran Gayle for his performance but conceded that it was not an ideal result, putting more pressure on them in the final rounds of the league stage.
Despite KXIP’s winning streak being broken, they stay fourth on the points table while Rajasthan Royals have overtaken Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to fifth.
Ben Stokes was eventually declared player of the match for his all round performance.
