IPL 2020: Warner Wins Toss & Elects to Bat vs KKR in Abu Dhabi

David Warner has won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and in a change from every other captain’s call this IPL 2020, the Sunrisers will be batting first in Abu Dhabi.

The Hyderabad franchise have made 3 changes to their playing XI with Mohammad Nabi coming in for the injured Mitch Marsh who has been ruled out of the tournament. Vijay Shankar has a niggle on his back and makes way for Saha while Khaleel Ahmed is playing in place of Sandeep Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik says they have made two changes with Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun CV replacing Sandeep Warrier and Nikhil Naik respectively.

Both teams have played just one match this IPL 2020 but been on the wrong side of the result.