RR vs DC Toss: Delhi Elect to Bat First, Tushar Makes Debut

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer says the team has made one change with Tushar Deshpande getting a debut cap and playing in place of Harshal Patel. Still no Rishabh Pant who is out with an injury.

Steve Smith says his team is unchanged and confirms Ben Stokes will continue to open for the franchise.