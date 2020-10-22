IPL 2020: This Wasn’t the Season CSK Expected, Says Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has requested Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans to keep supporting the team in what has turned out to be a forgettable season for the three-time champion in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

CSK have won just three out of the 10 matches they have played so far and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are quite bleak. In addition to that, Bravo has been ruled out of the remaining matches of IPL 2020 following a groin injury.

"It's a sad news, it's sad to be leaving my team CSK. To all our CSK fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team, keep supporting, all the true die-hard CSK fans," Bravo said in a video message uploaded by CSK on their Twitter handle.