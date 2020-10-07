Plans Were in Place for RR’s Top 3: MI Bowling Coach Shane Bond

Asked about giving Bumrah the new ball and not James Pattinson (as usual), Bond said that Bumrah genuinely wanted to take the new ball and as a side, they want to keep throwing different curveballs to the opposition.

“We knew that Rajasthan’s key players are at the top of the order, we wanted to give him the opportunity to get out there, take the new ball and try [to] get some wickets for us and today he was sensational.”

After getting Steve Smith in the powerplay, Bumrah took three more wickets at the back-end of the Royals’ innings, to end up with figures of 4-20.

Bond also couldn’t stop raving about Suryakumar Yadav’s innings. Asked about his shot-making, Bond said that some of his shots (a lap/scoop off a full-toss wide outside the off-stump over fine-leg) were extraordinary. He said that Surya has been frustrated that he was hitting the ball well but wasn’t able to go for long and was really happy to see his talent on full display on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav after getting starts in the first five matches had scores of 17, 47, 0, 10 and 27 to show. He made it count on Tuesday after Mumbai were three down in the 10th over and went on to play an unbeaten innings of 79 runs off just 47 balls with some out-of-the-box shot-making.