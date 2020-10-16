The Bounty on Young IPL Cricketer’s Head Should Just Be a Number

Cricket was introduced by the British to be played to imbibe the ways of life. The important traits were to learn and develop skills of patience, how to evaluate risks, and to be able to take the ups and downs that the game provides. It taught one not only to compete but also to appreciate one's opponents and fellow teammates. The values and learnings that the royal game of cricket brought about was what made its ardent followers appreciate and recognise performances. Patience was a virtue and five days of Test cricket provided that in abundance.

The present-day life has turned the game of cricket completely upside down. The paucity of time in one's everyday existence has propelled the very existence of the conventional way of playing the game into an instant, result-oriented format. The T20 is now by far the most popular form of the game and the cricket leagues being played around the world are most watched and followed by one and all.