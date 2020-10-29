Team India Horizon So Close, Yet So Far for Suryakumar Yadav

If not for the Surya special, the chase could have turned out to be tricky on the bigger boundaries of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

It was not just the runs he scored, after walking in to bat at 37/1 and seeing the dismissals of Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary around him, but the panache and majesty of his strokes which stood out. Yadav started slowly, wisely seeing off Washington Sundar while batting at close to run-a-ball and accelerated once he had his eye in.

When he did, nobody was spared. Dale Steyn's 144 kph short of length delivery into the pitch was cut off the back foot. Yuzvendra Chahal's trademark loopy leg spinner beside the tramline was creamed for six over extra-cover.

The right-hander lofted Mohammed Siraj for a boundary to finish off the match. His gesture of Main Hoon Na (keep calm, I am here) said a lot.’