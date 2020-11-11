IPL 2020: Natarajan, Archer, Dhawan Among 10 Standout Performers

For most of the first half of the tournament, Gayle was seen seated on the bench and could only return to the playing XI after an illness. At the time KXIP were rock bottom of the table with just one win and Gayle, who had a few detractors to silence, took charge.

He played seven games and helped kick start the winning streak for his side as KXIP brought their season back on track against RCB. They won five games on the bounce and he scored two half centuries in those games. Gayle smashed RR all over the park for his 99 before Ben Stokes did what he does best.

The presence of Gayle not only provided brilliant entertainment but gave KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal plenty of support in a batting line-up which had an out of touch Glen Maxwell unable to clear the ropes even once in the season.

Gayle made an instant impact with a half-century, despite batting out of position at No 3, to help Punjab to an 8-wicket victory against RCB.

"It's the Universe Boss batting. How can I be nervous?" Gayle quipped in his typical style after pocketing the match.