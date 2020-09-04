Suresh Raina Exits IPL, Hints At His Return – A Timeline of Events

It’s been a week since the already troubled IPL suffered twin blows, with 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings’ travelling party testing positive for coronavirus and Suresh Raina pulling out of the tournament.

While the 13 can still return to the IPL, after 14 days of quarantine, Raina’s decision has a more permanent consequence. Or, maybe not.

In the week since MS Dhoni’s deputy in yellow returned home to India, there have been reports of a tiff because of a hotel room balcony, confirmed news of a family tragedy in Raina’s household and also quotes of the 33-year-old hinting he may just return to the UAE for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.