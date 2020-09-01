Uncle Slaughtered to Death: Raina Breaks Silence After Exiting IPL

Three days after pulling out of the IPL and returning home to India, Suresh Raina broke his silence and appealed to the Punjab Government to help bring to justice the men who attacked his family.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua (father’s sister) & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request Punjab Police to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes,” wrote Raina is two tweets.