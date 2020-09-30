‘Expectations Back Home Are High’: J&K’s Samad After IPL Debut

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who played an instrumental role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's first win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has revealed that all he tried was to bowl dot balls in order to put Delhi Capitals' batsmen under pressure.

On Tuesday, 29 September, Delhi Capitals chose to field first and saw SRH score 162/4 with contributions from Jonny Bairstow (53), David Warner (45) and Kane Williamson (41) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side never looked comfortable during their chase and could muster 147/7 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the match by 15 runs.