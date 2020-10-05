Sunrisers’ Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ruled Out of IPL 2020: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League with a hip injury, according to ANI.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, sources in the team confirmed that the pacer will have to skip the remaining part of the tournament.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source told ANI.