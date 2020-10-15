Stokes’ Wicket Was Turning Point: DC’s Shikhar Dhawan After RR Win

Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was also the stand-in captain after Shreyas Iyer got injured, appreciated the debutant Tushar Deshpande and said that Ben Stokes’ wicket was huge for them as both the sides were at a similar position after the 10 overs.

Speaking after the win against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 14 October, Dhawan was pleased to see Deshpande hold his nerves and said that he was very clear with what he wanted to do and backed himself.