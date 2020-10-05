Still Looking for Our Best Playing XI, Says SRH Mentor VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mentor VVS Laxman said that the team is still looking for their best combination as far as the playing XI is concerned, after the loss against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, at Sharjah.

When asked about the lack of a proper fifth bowling option, Laxman said, “We’ve seen in the last match that (Abdul) Samad, in fact, bowled the last over - unfortunately, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) missed out - and held his nerve. Both Samad and Abhishek Sharma are capable bowlers who can give those four overs from the fifth bowling option.”

In SRH’s previous game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came on to bowl the 19th over of the Chennai Super Kings’ innings, but after bowling the first ball, he got injured and Khaleel Ahmed had to complete that over. Which meant the leg-spinner Abdul Samad had to bowl the 20th over when CSK needed 28 runs off the last over, but he kept his nerve and took SRH to victory.