IPL 2020: Smith Gives Insights Into His and Samson’s Game Plan

On Jofra Archer’s last over heroics and if he is practicing batting in the nets, Smith said jokingly, “Jofra loves his batting. He actually kicked me out of the nets yesterday and said I’ve been there too long (referring to himself) and give me (Archer) a hit.”

The Australian batsman applauded Archer’s innings saying that he played an incredible innings giving them the finishing touch their innings needed. Archer hit four sixes in his first five balls he faced. “He is a terrific player for us, did well with the ball again tonight,” he added.

Smith also commented on the impact of dew and importance of those extra few runs because the ball was skidding in the second innings. He said that the ball was stopping a bit in their innings at the start, but in the second it became quite wet. He also said that there wasn’t much spin and with short boundaries it was easy to go for your shots. He also praised his bowlers, who bowled well with the wet ball when it was flying around everywhere in Sharjah.

With English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler expected to play in Royals’ next match, Smith said that Buttler would probably slot back in at the opening position. “His record up top is amazing, [and with him coming in] definitely gives us options in the top-order,” he said.