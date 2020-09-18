Concussion After-Effects Mean Steve Smith Could Miss Start of IPL

It looks like problems are not ready to die down anytime soon for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Already reeling with the uncertainty of Ben Stokes’ availability for the season, the franchise may have to play the first few matches of the season without skipper Steve Smith, who has lingering concussion symptoms.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia’s (CA) head of sports science Alex Kountouris has said that Steve Smith has been making progress but wasn’t ready to play the final ODI against England in Manchester.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch described his status as ‘groggy’ at the toss in the third ODI on 16 September. Even though Justin Langer had said that Smith was hitting the ball well in the nets, it just wasn’t enough to be in the headspace for the game.