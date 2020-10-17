‘Just Got AB-eeD,’ Says Steve Smith After Rajasthan Lose to RCB

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that they ‘just got AB-eed’, referring to AB de Villiers’ quickfire half-century, that led to his side’s seven-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final over of the game on Saturday, 17 October.

Smith said that it will be a tough pill to swallow, recalling that RR have now lost two games in a row, where they were in the box seat and had chances to win.

He said that the loss was disappointing especially because they had played well for the majority of the game.

RCB needed 35 runs off the last two overs and left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat came in to bowl. On the first three deliveries of the over, AB de Villiers hit three sixes and RCB scored 7 more runs off the over to bring the equation down to 10 needed off the last over. RR handed the ball to Jofra Archer, but RCB scored the remaining runs in the first four balls.