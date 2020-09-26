Jadeja & Piyush Chawla’s Form a Concern, Says CSK Coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming admitted that both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla going for runs, is a cause of concern for their team, after his team’s loss to Delhi Capitals on Friday.

“It’s an area of concern especially when [spin bowling] has been such a strength for CSK and the style of play we have developed over the last 12 years is heavily based on spin.” He also added that because they have played three games on three different grounds, they have struggled to adjust and find the right pace and lengths to bowl at.

“So going from a strength to an area of concern, we need to rectify that.”