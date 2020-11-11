All The Big Stats and Records From IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Very, Very Competitive

One wouldn't be too far off the mark in saying IPL 2020 was very, very competitive. More so considering the circumstances the tournament was played in and the fact that most of the players hadn’t played any competitive cricket in the days leading to the tournament. Three teams finished the regular league season on the same number of points - 14, and KKR unfortunately had to miss the playoffs because of a poor net run rate. Looking further down the table, the bottom-placed three teams were not too far off the qualifying mark of 14 points - they were all within one win of 7 wins. Overall, 3 wins separated the table-toppers (Mumbai Indians with 9 wins) and the wooden spoon holders Rajasthan Royals (6 wins).

Further, that the IPL season was competitive can be established from the fact that nearly a third of the matches were decided by small margins. 4 matches ended in a Tie and had to be decided by a Super Over, while 16 other matches were decided by very small margins.