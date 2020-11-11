Two Bowlers Bowled The Most Dot Balls in IPL 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan finished third with 168 dot balls in 16 games, followed by DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje (160 in 16) at No.4, MI speedster Trent Boult (157 in 15) at No.5, DC tearaway Kagiso Rabada (156 in 17) at No.6, and Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Pat Cummins (140 in 14) at No.7.

Bumrah was a key cog in MI's successful campaign; the franchise won its fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final on Tuesday.

Bumrah, who is in all three Indian squads for the upcoming Australian tour, finished second in the most wicket takers' list with 27 scalps in 15 matches. DC's Rabada was the highest wicket taker of the IPL with 30 wickets in 17 matches.