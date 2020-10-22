Pandey-Shankar’s Unbeaten 140-Run Stand Takes SRH to Easy Win v RR

Coming in place of an injured Kane Williamson, West Indies all-rounder Holder returned with 3 for 33. He also effected the run out of Robin Uthappa (13-ball 19) with a direct hit that ended his 30-run opening partnership with Ben Stokes.

From there, all-rounder Stokes took the innings forward with Sanju Samson, who finally managed to make an adequate contribution to the total after facing a slump.

After scoring a total of 77 runs in his last eight innings, which included six single digit scores, the 25-year-old Samson scored a 26-ball 36 which included three boundaries and a six.

He was eventually cleaned up by Holder, ending his 56-run stand with Stokes (32-ball 30) who fell to Rashid Khan in the next over. RR were 86/3 in 12.1 overs.