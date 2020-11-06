SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

With three back-to-back wins, a confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to march ahead in the Indian Premier league (IPL) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, 6 November.

Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats and the Virat Kohli-led side last tasted a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders nearly two weeks ago.

However, RCB still managed to enter the playoffs, thanks to their first-half performances and the different permutations and combinations that went their way.

On Friday, Kohli and Co. will, however, face a must-win situation as another defeat will end their campaign. Young opener Josh Philippe (78 in 5 matches) is yet to score big after getting starts in the last few matches. RCB may also decide to bring back Aaron Finch at the top order to partner Devdutt Padikkal (472 in 14 matches) who has been brilliant so far at the top of the order.