SRH vs DC Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not considered title contenders for much of the season but their recent performances indicate that they have found a winning formula, which they would hope will continue working when they face the struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

DC have been on the wane since their brilliant performances in the first half of the season and go into this match on the back of a heavy 57-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Qualifier.

The David Warner-led SRH were struggling to find the right balance in the first half of the season, having managed just three wins in their first seven games. However, the 'Orange Army' regrouped at the right time and ticked all the boxes to smoothly enter the playoffs.