SRH Batsman Manish Pandey Shines on Return to No 3 vs RR

Manish Pandey on Thursday, 22 October, returned to the number three position in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting line-up against Rajasthan Royals after being tried at number five in the previous IPL 2020 match without success.

He hammered a 47-ball unbeaten 83 against the Steve Smith-led side to take his team to an eight-wicket win and keep alive their chances of entering the play-offs in the ongoing tournament.

The India batsman has scored all his half-centuries in IPL 2020 batting at the No. 3 position. In fact, all his double-figure knocks this season have come batting at his preferred slot.

But to accommodate Kane Williamson at the top and in a bid to strengthen the middle-order as SRH had been losing previous games, Pandey was pushed down to No. 5. But he failed, scoring six in his appearance against Kolkata Knight Riders.