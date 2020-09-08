Wouldn’t Want to Bowl to Andre Russell Even in the Nets: Sid Lad

"I have been preparing for the highest level of cricket all this while. As of now, I am playing Ranji (Trophy) but I ensure that I practise enough in a way that gives me the required preparation for an international career someday as well. I am making sure whenever I get that kind of opportunity, I do well."

On his bowling, Lad said: "I have always bowled off spin since my school days. But I never spent a lot of time developing my bowling skills as I was too fond of batting. However, I realised soon that bowling is also very important and since the last three years, I have spent quite some time with my bowling coach.

"He felt that I could do well with the ball. I took a few bowling sessions with him and I guess that's why I could take the fifer this season. I think it is very important to bring some value to the table. Any dimension that you can add to your skills is helpful."