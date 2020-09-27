IPL: Will KKR Persist With Narine as Opener? Shubman Gill Answers

After an underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, that saw him pick four wickets in 9 matches, spinner Kuldeep Yadav had been dropped from Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) starting eleven for the rest of the season.

The franchise, however, retained him for the ongoing edition of the league. In their opening game against Mumbai Indians, the chinaman bowler leaked 39 runs in 4 overs and failed to pick up any wickets.

Yadav did not complete his four-over quota in their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, 26 September. When asked about it in the post-match press conference, Shubman Gill said, “All the other bowlers – Varun, Nagarkoti and Pat – bowled really well and hence the team went with them.”