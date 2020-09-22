IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Issues Clarification Over Ganguly Remark

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has issued a clarification on questions of conflict of interest, after he mentioned BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s name at the toss of their first match of Indian Premier League.

When asked about his development as a captain at the toss by Simon Doull, Shreyas Iyer said that he has learned to be more responsible and for that, a good temperament is required. “When you have the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly around you, they make your job easy. And, I am lucky to be having them around me as well right now,” he added.

This created a furore as the questions of conflict of interest started to surface. Ganguly was the team Mentor of Delhi Capitals last year and had to relinquish his post after he took over as the BCCI boss.