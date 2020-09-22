IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Issues Clarification Over Ganguly Remark
Shreyas Iyer mentioned Sourav Ganguly at the toss for playing a crucial role in his development as a leader
Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has issued a clarification on questions of conflict of interest, after he mentioned BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s name at the toss of their first match of Indian Premier League.
When asked about his development as a captain at the toss by Simon Doull, Shreyas Iyer said that he has learned to be more responsible and for that, a good temperament is required. “When you have the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly around you, they make your job easy. And, I am lucky to be having them around me as well right now,” he added.
This created a furore as the questions of conflict of interest started to surface. Ganguly was the team Mentor of Delhi Capitals last year and had to relinquish his post after he took over as the BCCI boss.
Some of the reactions from people after Iyer’s statement:
But, Iyer with his mention of Ganguly made people wonder if the BCCI chairman was still involved in the team operations of the Capitals, especially when he has been seen endorsing the other arm of the parent company – JSW Cement.
Earlier in July, Ganguly had issued the statement regarding the same when he was shooting a TV commercial for the brand and said that it wasn’t a conflict of interest, since he is not endorsing JSW Sports (which owns Delhi Capitals).
However, Iyer clarified it the next day amidst the allegations.
