Watson Almost Predicted CSK’s ‘Perfect Game’ vs KXIP in a Tweet
Both weaknesses of the CSK, death bowling and runs from the top-order, were solved on the way to an emphatic win.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after three consecutive losses, came back in style with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory. As soon as the game was over, netizens on Twitter were quick to notice the astrologer-like prediction by CSK opener Shane Watson, one day before the game.
After three consecutive losses, CSK were last on the Points table, with just one win in four games they had played till Saturday, 3 October. The same day, Watson took to Twitter saying that his side is very close to giving their perfect game and wrote, “ The perfect game for CSK is coming!!!”
After the win on Sunday, 4 October, the tweet resurfaced and created a frenzy amongst the users as this is not the first time during this Indian Premier League that a cricketer’s tweet has resurfaced as a prediction proving to be true according to the happenings in the game. Earlier, there were old tweets (in the case of Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia); however, this one gained more traction since it was tweeted just a day ago.
As, not only the powerful CSK opener came back in form after scores of 4, 33, 14 and 1, he blew the Kings XI Punjab’s bowling attack away in a calculated attacking chase. After giving just 37 runs in the last four overs off their bowling innings, CSK had the momentum as they restricted KXIP to a reasonable total on a good track.
But, this wasn’t as simple as the scorecard says because CSK were coming off three unsuccessful chases, and they needed their openers to score. This was just the perfect opportunity for Watson and his partner Faf du Plessis to open up. They took their time early on in the innings and picked their bowlers. After getting set, they took the attack to the opposition, and didn’t let any wicket fall and went on to score the highest partnership for CSK in the IPL with 181*.
Apart from a few fielding lapses, this was an almost perfect game for the Chennai side as both their Achilles Heel, i.e., death bowling and runs from the top-order, according to coach Stephen Fleming, did not only see an improvement but led them to a massive win.
The CSK will next play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, 7 October, in Abu Dhabi.
