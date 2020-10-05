Selection Security Is key: Coach Fleming on CSK Backing Players

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that their side tries to provide selection security to the players and give them confidence when things are not going their way, on backing their players going through a rough patch, after the win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

“It’s very important, it’s more important for the individual that they don’t get too defensive and introvert in their approach. You have to be very courageous when things are not going your way be very positive as well,” he said.

Asked about opener Shane Watson’s innings, if he did anything differently in the nets or in training, Fleming said he did nothing differently, which is the strength of an experienced player.