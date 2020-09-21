Kohli ‘All-Time Great Player’, Will Not Struggle: Scott Styris

Virat Kohli is an all-time great player and will not struggle when he takes the field after a long COVID-19 induced hiatus in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, feels former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore open their IPL 13 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, 21 September.

The 31-year-old batsman last played for India against New Zealand in the Test series in February. The team was scheduled to face South Africa in the ODIs in March but that had to be postponed following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"Well, I don't think he (Kohli) will struggle. The reason for that is he is an all-time great player and he's the best batsman in the IPL over the years. So, if he's going to struggle then everybody is going to struggle," Styris said while speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan.